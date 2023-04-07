Oyetola, APC Appeal At The Supreme Court Is A Waste Of Time – Osun State PDP

PRESS STATEMENT

07/04/2023

Oyetola, APC Appeal At the Supreme Court is a Waste of Time, It clings nowhere -Osun PDP

The leadership of Osun People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the Caretaker Chairmanship of Dr Akindele Adekunle have been reliably informed by the legal team of the party that the defeated former Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and his philistinic rejected party (APC) in Osun State have filed an appeal at the supreme court of Nigeria against Osun People’s will and the Appeal Court judgment that vindicated and validated the mandate of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as the Executive Governor of Osun State and the government PDP is running in the state.

Notwithstanding the fact that it is within their inalienable right to seek redress in court according to the laws of the land, ‘we want to emphatically tell them that, this is an effort in futility, a waste of time and an unproductive adventure for them.’

You cannot loose at both the people’s court and the legal court and still expect a miracle or dubious ways to foist yourself on the people who have repeatedly shown they don’t want you.

The evil thoughtline of a fourth runner-up becoming the substanstive beneficiary of a court judgment can never hold water here in Osun. No matter the devilish plotting, Osun People’s will, will continue to triumph as Governor Ademola Adeleke is the new Sheriff in town in Osun and will continue to be till his tenure mandatorily ends.

We believe in the Lord Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to give right verdict on the people’s will in Osun as we’re confident they’ll uphold the tenet of fairness and justice in delivering their judgment anyday it is on the Osun Guber case.

We commend the Lord Justices of the appellate court for setting good template for justice and throwing to the dustbin of history the controversial ‘Buga Judgment’ of the Tribunal. We’re confident our very revered and impeccable legal personalities of the Supreme Court will also ensure justice, fairness and Osun People’s will subsist and stands firmly.

The light has come in Osun, and no darkness will overshadowed it again.

Succinctly, IMOLE OSUN HAS COME STAY, no Jupiter can change it, no matter how hard they try.

Signed:

Dr Akindele Adekunle,

State Caretaker Chairman,

Osun PDP.