Pastor Allegedly Absconds With 52 Phones, Money After Crusade In Ibadan

A Pastor, Dr. Owen Abraham, has allegedly absconded with fifty-two Android and Iphones, money, and other valuables of worshipers that attended a crusade organised by him at Aponrin in Agbowo area of Ibadan.

The said crusader, according to some of his victims, said he was led by God to come to Ibadan from Gambia for the crusade.

Abraham, on the last day of the three days crusade, claimed to have said, holy spirit directed him to tell people to hand in their phones and valuables, but later absconded with it.

The victims said Abraham, who lured them into three days fasting and prayer was no where to be found at the last day of the crusade as all effort to reach him proved abortive.

A victim, Mrs Grace Akintola, who spoke with Vanguard, said many widows went for the crusade because the said pastor promised to give each person a bag of rice and money, adding that Abraham also promised to empower students with scholarship.

Mrs Akintola, a widow, while recounting her ordeal said: “the Pastor approached an Igbo lady in our area to assist him to gathere widows and students, saying he wanted to help us.”

“Someone in my area invited me for the crusade, the crusader wear Pastor regalia. He said he will buy house for one of us and that the house will be fully furnished.”

“He promised some people that attended the crusade money, even politicians can not give out such money he promised.”

“On the last day of the crusade, he sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800. Be said perfume is inside the bottle water, many people paid for the water.”

Another victim, a student of University of Ibadan (UI) who pleaded anonymity, said the pastor ordered them to fast for three days, adding that the evangelist collected their phones so as to keep it away from them and focus on the prayers. Unknowingly, it was a trick to get rid of their belongings.”

“He said no phone should ring, that was why he collected all the phones. In fact, a lady stood up and wanted to take his photographs, he seized the phone from her.”

“On the last day of the crusade, he said he wanted to go and rest at the hotel where he lodged, he later said he wanted to go and eat at UI, we don’t know how he escaped with our belongings.”

“As a man of God, we respected him alot, we didn’t know that he wanted to use the name of God to dupe us.”

Meanwhile, Abraham has been declared wanted by people in the area, as posters bearing his name and pictures have been circulated within the area to track him down.

