Pastor Jerrry Eze’s Wife Eno, Kneels And Hugs Him On Live TV

This is the beautiful moment wife of popular preacher Pastor Jerry Eze hugged, adored and kneeled to him on Live TV. Pastor Eno while on a live broadcast had gone speechless and transfixed starring at her husband when asked to speak a day earlier.

She explained the reason why in this video, and tells her husband how much she admires him for the work he puts in.

The preacher’s wife had shared about how she almost lost her marriage to being rebellious and always quarreling with her husband years ago. This is a very positive transformation and worthy of emulation by young couples.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9tgjfACsvg