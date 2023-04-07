Peter Obi Is A Righteous Man, But He Was Rigged Out – Apostle Orokpo (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLTWesCAizA

We just had an election, and for the first time a Righteous man (Peter Obi) rose, a righteous man, everytime he speaks he says go and check my records, and they checked him, there was no case of bribe, he never take money from anybody, when he left office, he paid everybody, contractors, workers alike, they never found anything against him, the whole nation rose as though a revolution was about to begin, but you see, magistrates have written laws that before you become a ruler you must be corrupt, and he refused to be corrupt, when they(APC AND CO) SAW that the power of God was stirring the heart of the young people and something was about to begin, the report we had from the observers was that the rigging this time was not by thugs but it was systemic, even INEC was guilty, this is not what Nigerians said, this is what international observers said