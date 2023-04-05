Police Arrest Alleged Killer Of UNIJOS Student, Ruth Bako

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested the alleged killer of one Ruth Bako who was raped and killed sometime in December 2022 at the Farin Gada area of Jos North local government area of the State.

Recall that the corpse of the young woman was found near a car wash in the Farin Gada area on a Sunday morning and that discovery sparked fresh tension in the area.

Ruth was said to be returning from her workplace in the night when she was accosted, stabbed, and raped by the assailant who was paraded alongside other suspects by the Police at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday in Jos.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo who stood in for the State Commissioner of Police, CP Batholomew Onyeka said, “I have called you this morning to brief you on some of our operational breakthroughs. The arrest of the killers of Miss Ruth Bako: Sequel to the killing of one Miss Ruth Bako ‘f’ of Angwan Jarawa, Farin Gada, Jos on 10/12/2022 where she was stabbed, raped and her properties carted away by an unknown person.

“Police operatives of Laranto Division of the Command led by CSP Pam Ishaya swung into action and arrested one Ephraim Emmanuel ‘m’ of Angwan Jarawa, Farin Gada, Jos with the victim’s phone. Upon interrogation, the suspect disclosed that one Friday Samson ‘m’ of the same address sold the phone to him.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the said Friday Samson the culprit who confessed to having raped and killed the said Miss Ruth Bako. The investigation is still ongoing.”

How I did it:

However, the 29yrs old suspect, Friday Samso[/b]n, a father of two and an assistant choirmaster in a church told Vanguard, [b]“I am here because I raped and killed someone. I don’t have any reason for what I did but I did it, it is just wickedness of the heart. That day, I just wanted to sleep with her but she refused, due to wickedness, I raped and killed her.

I am a security guard at a filling station at Farin Gada. That day, I was on duty that night and I saw her passing at about 11 pm. I have never seen her before and I don’t know her but I called her and told her I wanted to sleep with her but she refused. I chased her and caught up with her. That was when I stabbed and raped her.

“She was not dead when I raped her, it is just wickedness of the heart. After I raped her, I picked up her phone and held it for one month. After that I sold it to Ephraim Emmanuel, I did not tell him where I got the phone from just that I told him that the phone is mine. The phone is a Redmi. I started working in the filling station in August 2022 and I was being paid N28,000.”

Emmanuel who bought the phone added, “I bought the phone because I know him as my choirmaster. He did not tell me he was not the owner of the phone and I did not know the story behind the phone. The Police tracked the phone to me and arrested me so I told them who sold the phone to me.”

Meanwhile, other suspects arrested included armed robbery suspects, those in illegal possession of firearms, and those for criminal conspiracy, theft, intimidation, obstruction, assault, and causing grievous hurts.

The Command assured the public that “as we continue to deal a devastating blow on criminal elements in the State, we will not relent in our efforts to get rid of repulsive and criminal-minded officers among us whose conducts are inimical to the image of the Force.

“As I speak with you, all the five police officers of ‘C’ Division who were allegedly involved in the recent killing of 17 years old innocent Ibuchim Ofezie at the Jos Terminus Main Market, have been arrested and are being investigated thoroughly by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Command.”

