Politicians Should Stay In Nigeria For Medical Treatment – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has urged members of the National Assembly to pass a bill that prohibits politicians from seeking medical treatment abroad.

The ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’ crooner, via his Instagram page, was reacting to the House of Representatives’ Brain Drain Bill To Regulate Nigerian Medics From Going Abroad.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (APC- Oshodi/Isolo II Federal Constituency) has passed second reading.

The Bill seeks to prevent Nigerian-trained medical or dental practitioners from being granted full licences until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country.

I think; they should also pass a bill……that all politicians should stay in Nigeria for their medical treatment.

