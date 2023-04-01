Politics In Churches: Father Mbaka Apologises On Behalf Of Nigerian Pastors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwq8ryMjSDk

‘Churches Were Defiled, Turned To Grounds For Politicking, Atrocities During Elections,’ Father Mbaka Apologises On Behalf Of Nigerian Pastors

The spiritual Director of the Adoration Chaplaincy, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, has prayed for God’s forgiveness for church leaders over the positions they took during the 2023 presidential elections.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the election.

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party alongside their candidates in the election have filed suits to challenge the outcome of the election.

Speaking on Wednesday at his Adoration Ground, the outspoken Catholic priest told the congregation that the positions the church leaders took messed up the altar of God.

In a video of the event seen by SaharaReporters on Friday, Mbaka said, “God, forgive us, forgive the Church, we have gotten it wrong this time.

“I apologise on behalf of the whole men of God, the whole pastors, the whole priests and the whole bishops. I’m not worthy to apologise for Bishops, but I’m apologising.

“Let the mercy of God descend because what we did within the political moment….a lot of indescribable political brouhaha and political jingoisms and atrocities (were committed).

“We manifested and buried the power of sacrament beneath political forces, political hocks and vultures; they want to vulturise the Church.

“We turned the churches into campaign centres, turned the churches into places of politicking.

“We messed up the altar, we defiled the Altar. How do we want power to move from altar that has been defiled? We cannot continue with such iniquities.

“I pray that God will forgive us forgive us Oh Lord, forgive Your Church, forgive Christianity in Nigeria.”

Mbaka, who spoke in both English and Igbo, said: “We have gotten it wrong this time. Amen.

“Just let it be like this. If you want to misunderstand me, that is your business.”

https://saharareporters.com/2023/03/31/churches-were-defiled-turned-grounds-politicking-atrocities-during-elections-father