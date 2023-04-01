Portable Begs Police After Arrest (Video)

A footage of singer, Singer Portable at the Police headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun state has surfaced online after he was arrested yesterday.

In the new video making the rounds on the internet, Portable who has been left humbled, was seen trying to defend himself at the Police headquarters.

During questioning, Portable claimed that he didn’t know that the men who stormed his bar in the Sango Ota area to arrest him on Tuesday were police officers

Portable said “I didn’t know the people that came to my bar were police officers,” he said while standing in front of a police chief and he was as humble as a dove.

Let see what will happen to him next , do you think he is telling the truth regarding , if he knew that those men that came to arrest him were police or not , lets hear from

you in the comment section below ,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8M5J8Us6Jw