Portable Denies Knowing That Those That Came To Arrest Him Were Policemen (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdEM1HxDDDE

Portable Denies Knowing That Those That Came To Arrest Him Were Police Officers

Portable has denied knowing that the people who came to arrest him at his bar were Police officers, IGBERETV reports.

The controversial Nigerian singer was captured in a viral video resisting arrest and verbally abusing police officers who had come to his bar to arrest him on March 28.

Portable was later arrested on Friday, March 31, after the 72-hour ultimatum given to him by the Ogun State police command expired. When he was asked about his faceoff with the police officers at his bar, the singer denied knowing that they were security operatives.

https://igberetvnews.com/1442162/portable-denies-knowing-came-arrest-police-officers/