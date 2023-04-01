Portable To Face More Than 6-Count Charges – Police

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, has said that Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola (a.k.a. Portable) will be facing more than six-count charge when he appears at the court following his unruly conduct and incitement against police officers, IGBERETV reports.

The controversial singer was arrested by men of the Ogun state police command on Friday, March 31.

In a post on Twitter, Adejobi stated that Portable will be facing six count charges against him. His tweets read;

“Portable has more than 6 count charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a police man. He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in otta, who fired a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated bc pple have complained against him.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway. Ire o.”

