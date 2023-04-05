Selfishness Cost Us Kano. We Are Still Nursing The Pain Of Losing The State – Adamu

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said that they were still feeling the pain of losing Kano State to the New NigeriaPeoplesParty( NNPP), during the last gubernatorial election in the state.

“It’s a very painful experience for us to lose a big state like Kano,” Adamu said in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday.

The Chairman who kept on wondering why the ruling party lost Kano, however put the blame on those he alleged were selfish in their deeds.

“There were those who did not help matters,now they’ve subjected our party members to a condition because of our failure in Kano despite the fact that we’ve done all that was required of us to do,” he said.

He said they were so confident of winning the gubernatorial election in Kano because the state was among those states they left no stone unturned to ensure that they were successful; in their permutations.

” But because of some people’s selfishness, we found ourselves in this condition. We supposed not to lose Kano .But whatever happened to human being is destined by God,” he said.

” We had to counsel all the APC Governors in Nigeria to desist from being selfish before the election, it’s selfishness that cost us the election in Kano;” he said.

He said they were now waiting for the controversies generated during the election to lessen,because they were going to take action on anyone who worked against the interest of the ruling party.

” Although we couldn’t coast to victory in Kano, we thank God for the victory we recorded in other states,” he said.

” The inconclusive elections in Adamawa and Kebbi states, be rest assured we are going to win by the grace of God. The celebration will be ours,” he predicted.

