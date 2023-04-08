She Aborted A 6-Week-Old Pregnancy, Now This Is Happening

If you were like me thinking Abortion will make your life feel better then you’re in for a depressing ride!!.

I terminated a 6weeks old pregnancy because I didn’t want it

Hmmmm

I was being foolish and hopeless

Now I’m so regretting my actions

I feel so suicidal and the only way I can cope is by leaving it here. I’m such a selfish demon!!!

The gentleman responsible for it accepted it with all his might and Love but because of the demon In me I went ahead to tamper and terminate my a month baby!!

I feel sorry for my darling fiancé too cause I don’t deserve him!! He begged me to birth the child and give it to his mum but i vehemently refused !!

I don’t think I can ever recover from this life disastrous act!!

My baby was suppose to be due by 28th November 2023

If you ask me why I did what I did

I can’t even explain!!

God doesn’t make mistakes.. He knew I needed this child in my life because Apart from my Fiancé nobody cares about me and then he gave me this beautiful creature to love me and care for me and I had the nerve to discard it like a piece of thrash … Ahhhhh Lord have mercy on me !!

The painful part is I don’t even know if the abortion was successful cause the blood I saw wasn’t what the quack nurse that did it for me said!! Now I’m on a cross road whether the abortion was complete or whether I’m still expecting a damaged and disfigured child!!

Please don’t be like me

Don’t follow my path

I hope I recover from this and if I don’t so be it.