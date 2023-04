I married a virgin(21yrs) sex use to hurt her at the initial stage but she’s getting comfortable as days go by…so we normally do one or twice a day and it’s good so I’m not complaining.

Recently I noticed that after every sex, she’ll fall asleep faster…as in deep sleep. I also noticed that most times that she wants to sleep, she’ll initiate sex maybe for her to feel better and sleep.

I’m hoping it’s not a medical issue.