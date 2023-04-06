Shettima Reacts As Supporters Die In Auto Crash After Paying Him A Visit (Pix)

Shettima Reacts As Supporters Die In Auto Crash After Paying Him Congratulatory Visit (Photo)

Nigeria’s Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has condoled with the families of his two supporters, Hon. IIiyasu Mallam Nuhu, who died in an auto crash while returning to their abodes after paying him a congratulatory visit in Abuja, IGBERETV reports.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, a son of one of the victims announced the sad news on Twitter. Ibrahim said the accident happened along Jos-Bauchi Road on April 3, 2023.

Reacting to the news on Tuesday, April 4, Shettima prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Shettima wrote on his Twitter handle;

“Innalillahi wa inna ilayhir raji’un. I have just been notified of the death of two great supporters and dedicated stalwarts, Hons. Iliyasu and Mallam Nuhu who died in a fatal accident while returning to their abode from Abuja.

I am deeply pained by their deaths especially as they had just recently visited me, and in the spirit of Ramadan shared iftar with me and many others. May Allah SWT grant them Al-Jannah Firdaus, and comfort their immediate family and loved ones, ameen.”

