Tinubu: Rivers Made Right Choice Voting Quality Over Sentiments – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has applauded the people of Rivers State for voting for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai said the people of Rivers State made the right choice by voting for Tinubu during the just concluded presidential election.

He spoke at the commissioning of the Eneka-Igbo Etche Link Road in the Obio-Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday.

The governor also his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike for his role in Tinubu’s victory.

He said Wike should be commended for supporting power rotation to South despite being in a different political party.

According to El-Rufai, the people of Rivers State voted “quality over political sentiments.”

He said: “I want to on behalf of our presidential candidate and our party, thank you and the good people of Rivers State for making the right choice of voting for Bola Tinubu.

“It is the first time since the Fourth Republic started in 1999 that the PDP was unable to get 25% in Rivers State. It shows that the people of Rivers State can differentiate and they know when to vote for quality and they voted for quality over political sentiments. We want to thank you for providing that leadership, Governor Wike.

“I am here to extend our hand of fellowship to Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of Rivers State for us to continue to work together as brothers and sisters to make Nigeria a better place for everyone, no matter what religion, ethnicity, tribe, colour or creed.”

https://dailypost.ng/2023/04/06/rivers-made-right-choice-voting-tinubu-el-rufai-commends-wike/