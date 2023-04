Nigerians in USA have obtained permit to demonstrate against anti-democratic elements who want to overturn the 2023 presidential election.

In the permit shared, the pro-Tinubu supporters want president Joe Biden to support Nigeria for easy transition to democratically elected president-elect Tinubu.

—Venue: 5537 Ruxton Dr, Lanham, Maryland, 20706.

—Expected participants: 100.

—Date: 04/03/2023

—Time: 12pm ET.