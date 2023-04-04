Treason: Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Lai Mohammed’s Comments On Obi, Datti

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria. This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing – Lai Mohammed

Nonsense. No reasonable persons in the world ever waste their time worrying about peddlers of false accusations. I think the Minister Lai Mohammed of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria is trying to outdo his APC colleagues in thoughtless talks.

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1643285562940432386?t=0QBgMnLFywwEROZUZOIbyg&s=19

It is the height of sophistry, thoughtless talk and abuse of power for the Minister of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria to throw accusation of Treason on Political Opponents who have taken the right Judicial Processes in contesting the result of an election. Stop it!

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1643289259283996688?t=AruOXB1rp61v3Ix2UDcNZw&s=19

Your @NigeriaGov @MBuhari conducted a fatally flawed election and instead of circumspection, you want to cower the citizens and your opponents who are aggrieved?

What happened to Wisdom in knowing that this is the wrong moment to abuse your power of incumbency?

Get wisdom now.

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1643291627245428747?t=FhGbrYS-c0_hueBz6ksiRw&s=19

Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7640342/lai-mohammed-accuses-peter-obi#122286253