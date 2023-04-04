Wedding Of 21-Year-Old Couple Goes Viral (Photos)

A young couple has gone viral after both decided to get married at the age 21, IGBERETV reports.

A clip from their wedding was recently posted on social media with the caption;

‘’Choosing to grow old with your bestfriend at 21 years old. We made it with God. Married at 21”

The video got with mixed reactions. While some people commended the couple for getting married early in life, others believe they are still too young to face the challenges that come with marriage.

https://igberetvnews.com/1442433/wedding-21-year-old-couple-goes-viral-photos/