What Valuable Item Can 1 Million Naira Really Buy In Nigeria?

I’ve just been thinking and I realised that with 1 million naira, you can’t:

– buy a house

– buy a decent car

– buy a decent landed property

– construct a proper building foundation

– setup a decent business

– self-fund a proper business idea from zero

– etc

So I realised there are actually Nigerian “millionaires” who can’t afford most of the things I listed above (technically, anyone with atleast 1 million Naira is a millionaire, by definition)

So does this mean some of our millionaires here, compared to their counterparts in other countries, are actually considered broke?

Is there something of real value you know can be bought with 1 million Naira that I may have missed? Let me know in the comments. Ogbiwa