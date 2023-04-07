Which Of These Four Matches Can Stop Arsenal Premier League Title Victory?

I always wondered How can Arsenal can win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal remain five points ahead of Manchester City in the race to win the 2022/23 Premier League title, with only 11 matches remaining in the season while Arsenal have just 9 matches.

There’s still plenty of football left to be played, and while Arsenal will feel like they have an edge over the defending champions, there is still a vital direct showdown looming against City on April 26 at the Etihad and three other clubs which is a very big obstacles to Arsenal.

Here are the four matches Arsenal must win if they are ready for 2022/23 premier league title.

1. Liverpool vs Arsenal – Sun April 9

Liverpool have had on a poor season overall. Jurgen Klopp’s side looked like they had turned their fortunes around when they dismantled Man United 7-0 but have since fallen to three straight defeats at the hands of Bournemouth, Real Madrid and Man City.

They sit eighth in the table and eight points off the top four. They had an opportunity to play their part in the title race at the weekend but were no match for City.

Arsenal visit Anfield this weekend knowing victory would be a big statement to begin their final nine games.

4. Man City vs Arsenal April 26

The game in every football fan’s diary. Arsenal’s trip to the Etihad Stadium could very well be the game that makes-or-breaks the Gunners’ title race. Win and it would be a momentous step towards history. Lose and Guardiola’s men will have the upper hand.

City have already defeated their title rivals twice this season and possess experience in coming out on top in these situations. But the opportunity that presents itself for the Gunners squad is an exciting one.

There will be 15 more points left to play for after this game. Right now, it would be fair to predict that whoever comes out on top in this clash will be the team celebrating at the end of May.

5. Arsenal Vs Chelsea April 29

Arsenal’s London rivals have been poor all season and are now without Graham Potter after Todd Boehly decided to sack the Englishman after less than seven months

Their focus is solely on their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid, but their trip to the Emirates Stadium will come after their double- header with the European champions.

If the meeting earlier in the season is anything to go by, Arsenal have little to worry about. However, Boehly has since smashed the British transfer record and bolstered the quality of the side. Form goes out the window in these games and Chelsea will want to wreck the Gunners’ title charge.

6. Newcastle vs Arsenal May 7

Every Arsenal supporter remembers the last time Arteta’s men took on Newcastle on Tyneside. A Ben White own goal and Bruno Guimaraes strike all-but-ended the Gunners’ hopes of achieving a top four finish.

This season, both clubs have improved drastically. Newcastle find themselves in the race for a top four spot and recently came close to winning their first major trophy in 68 years. Come May, when Arteta takes his side to St James’ Park, the fixture could have much resting on it for both sides.

The Magpies have won their last three games – including a crucial 2-0 win over Man United – to move themselves up to third in the table. With Liverpool and Tottenham failing to be consistent, the opportunity is there for Newcastle.

Gunners need to beat Man City to 2023 EPL trophy

Source: obembet