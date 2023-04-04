Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has advocated for the presidency to go to the southeast region to heal from the wounds of the civil war.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Soyinka suggested that the presidency going to the southeast will help to “rewrite the history.”

He said: “It is not just about reconstruction, it is also about rewriting of history.

“We believe that to close the circle of negativity that we have embarked on before and during the civil war, I believe, the presidency, as soon as possible, should go towards the eastern region which lost a war.

“This is one of the ways to heal the wounds of the nation – that is a principle and philosophy.”

According to the playwright, none of the leading presidential candidates in the just-concluded polls provided a believable agenda for restructuring, hence, he did not endorse anyone.

Soyinka said: “In fact, one of the reasons I refused to endorse any candidate is because none of the candidates addressed the things closest to my heart, like again, reconstructing the nation.

“I did not see any genuine commitment, any believable agenda about restructuring, decentralization of Nigeria which is at the heart of the problem for me at the moment.

“People were more concerned with just aiming for power.”

Source: https://naijanews.com/Why-Presidency-Should-Go-To-The-Southeast-Wole-Soyinka