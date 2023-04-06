Winners Pastor In Kogi Killed By Gunmen Same Day He Escaped Them (Photos)

A resident pastor of Living Faith Church, Aloko- Oganenigwu in Dekina LGA of Kogi State, Jacob Wodi Hulobu, was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen who invaded the town on Sunday, April 2, IGBERETV reports.

According to reports, the pastor and some of his members were said to have escaped the attacked which occurred during the early morning service, and moved to a safer place.

One of his church members, Samuel, the pastor went back to check the state of the church after the attack when the invaders shot and killed him.

“He escaped during church service in the morning. He thought everything was calm and went back to check if the church was touched when he was killed”Samuel said

The pastor, who had earlier posted on his Facebook account how he escaped the morning attack, died a few hours later.

“Aloko-Oganenigwu is fire this morning by Fulani people. But I was able to escape”, he wrote.https://www.facebook.com/100080238859871/posts/pfbid0JfxTm8qujxctzCFZpMDjTwgjivecG9bNt9gR5rof53EAxWz8enWgDxevQh3ryxcZl/?app=fbl

Before the incident, Pastor Hulobu had scheduled a crusade programme christened, ‘Let the fire fall: Three nights of Wanders,’ billed to take place between April 13th and 15th in the church.

