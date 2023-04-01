Wizkid Posts Davido’s ‘Timeless’ On His Instagram Story And Twitter Page

Love doesn’t cost a thing. Wizkid has done well, just as he titled his album, more love, less ego!

https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1641804979848527872?s=46&t=EbChqH7m1nI8hH24zkLmFw

