21savage Vows Not To Feature African Artists Again After Featuring Burna Boy

Just quite after featuring the Nigerian Grammy Award-winning maestro, Burna Boy on the song Sitting on top of the world’ the American rap sensation, 21 Savage has sparked reactions online.

This transpired after the Rapper furiously took to his Instagram story and announced that he won’t be featuring any African artiste till further notice.

His words:

“Not featuring any artist from Africa again smh”

Even though he didn’t specifically detail his wrath, fans were quick to allege that such resulted from the awful view of his collaboration with Burna Boy.

Since the release date of the song, it hasn’t attained the anticipated peak which has left fans with a massive reaction.

Despite the view of the saga, Burna Boy is yet to utter a single word as it continues to trail via all the social media platforms.

See his post below;

