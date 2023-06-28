APC To Hold NEC Meeting On July 11: Adamu, Iyiola Omisore, Others To Know Fate

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has summoned meetings of its National Caucus and the long-awaited National Executive Committee will hold on July 10 and 11 respectively.

The meetings, which are expected to serve as avenues to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the party, may also be the deciding factor to determine the fate of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, both of who have been accused of flouting the party constitution.

The crucial sessions of the two statutory organs of the party will be chaired by President Bola Tinubu, and also have Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Muhammadu Buhari, past and present APC governors as well as former and current Senate president, Speakers of House of Representatives of the party, the National Working Committee and other party stakeholders in attendance.

