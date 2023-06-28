Bride’s Relative Steals Dowry In Kano

The relative of a bride who was assigned to give out her hand in marriage (waliyyi) was accused of stealing her dowry shortly before the wedding fatiha in Kurna area of Dala LGA of Kano State.

City & Crime gathered that during the incident, people were left stranded waiting for the wedding to take place while the dowry was not found.

A resident, Sunusi Dan Mamman, said that after a long wait, the people agreed to search all those in the vicinity.

“During the search, the money was found inside the pocket of the waliyyi. who said he didn’t know how they got into his pocket.

“On getting the money, the waliyyi was chased out of the mosque as he could not stand for the bride as her representative. His younger brother was assigned to stand for her and the wedding went on.”

On whether he was arrested after the wedding, the source said nobody knew as he was not sighted in the area after the wedding.

https://dailytrust.com/brides-relative-steals-dowry-in-kano/