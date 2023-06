I saw this from Gtbank. This make perfect sense.

So that means instead of using Sendwave, World Remit, and etc. You can now use Gtbank.

I usually use “Send” app from Flutterwave and good thing about them is that they can do the reverse option from “Naira” back to “Dollar”.

Gtbank currently only offer “Dollar” to Naira. I hope they also start the reverse soon.

Source: https://twitter.com/gtbank/status/1673614141314007040?s=46&t=oGAxjhiGeufNKlYA6fDTyA