Cheating Scandal: Anita Brown Posts The Receipt Of Cash She Received From Davido

An American lady, Anita Brown, who claims to be pregnant for Nigerian singer Davido, has shared more receipts to prevule her involvement with the singer.

Her post has sparked a lot of controversy on social media, with many people criticizing her for being hell bent on dragging Davido.

She claimed that Davido sent her millions of naira just six days ago, on the 22nd of June, adding that she has no reason to lie against him.

She wrote:

“It’s funny cause y’all didn’t let me breathe since Friday. I go on social media for a few hours and now I’m the bag guy lmao. Yeah ok! Don’t play in my face. Every single person will eat their words when it comes to me.”

laurettakelz reacted: “Nah $20k I Dey see or nah my eyes Dey pain me.”

evve lvnn said; “Use this as ‘davido don jam mad person’ button.”

real.motty commented: “Anita is the weapon fashioned against Davido.”

official_nk_oma reacted: “Honestly this girl lost me when she said ” she doesn’t know davido is marred” asinnnnn!!!bHow can vou know davido and not know Chioma.”

pretty_ginii commented: “Ok we hy heard you to me this wasn’t the right way to handle this situation by trying to ruin his reputation common naa vou are an adult when a man sleep with you without protection are you not suppose to take a prevention pills.just say you want to hv davido’s baby is understandable.”

My People E Be Like Say This Matter Long oooo, What Do You Think? E Fit Be Through Sha