Davido’s Performance At BET Awards 2023 (Video)

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, performed at the 2023 Black Entertainment Television Awards on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The singer performed two of his hit tracks ‘Feel it’ and ‘Unavailable’ from his ‘Timeless’ album.

Davido’s performance made him the second Nigerian artiste to perform at “Culture’s Biggest Night” after Fireboy DML who performed last year, riding on the wave of ‘Peru’.

The BET Awards is an American award show that was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television Network to celebrate black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports and philanthropy.

This year’s edition was held to commemorate the 50 years anniversary of Hip-Hop. It also featured tributes to late Hip-Hop stars.

