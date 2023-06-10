DSS Arrests Godwin Emefiele After His Suspension By President Tinubu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD5C6VOyruA

The suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has been arrested by DSS.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/06/09/breaking-dss-arrests-godwin-emefiele/

https://www.nairaland.com/7554091/terrorism-charges-against-emefiele-dss#120620726

A Summary of DSS allegations against Emefiele as at February 2023.

1. Funding Unknown gunmen, ESN and IPOB with money he raised for his failed presidential bid last year and funds diverted from government coffers

2. Mismanagement of Nigeria’s social investment program (NISRAL and the Anchor Borrowers Scheme)

3. Illegall economic crimes of National security dimension

4. Money Laundering

5. Unwholesome activities through proxies

6. Round tripping

7. Conferment of financial benefits to self and others

8. Threat to National Security

9. Criminal conspiracy to divert government resources

10. Terrorism financing