Former President Buhari Wishes Muslims Successful Sallah Celebration

EX-PRESIDENT BUHARI SALUTES MUSLIMS ON EIDIL ADHA AND WISHES MUSLIMS SUCCESSFUL HAJJ

In his Sallah message, former President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home.

He said “leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life and urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration to succeed and that “leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

Signed: Garba Shehu.

https://twitter.com/GarShehu/status/1673702880904204295?t=ontzf0wa8HNl-oqkIEtv-g&s=19