French Lady Also Claims She Is Pregnant For Davido

A French lady named Ivanna Bayy, has also come out to say that she is pregnant for Davido.

001 is really a “One shot one Goal man”.

They had the romp in a hotel in Paris called Peninsula Hotel, and shortly after the Lady became heavy, she also did share a pregnancy test she did on the 3rd day of May 2023 confirming that she was pregnant.

This is coming after an American lady Anita Brown also accused the superstar of being pregnant for him.

2023 is about to be a year of many babies for the musician as it seems like while he was mourning the d#ATH of his son, he was busy moaning in different beds across the world.

Don’t blame him, people grief differently.

What do you think Guys? Davido Just Dey Nack Nack Anyhow