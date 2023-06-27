Happie Boiz Spotted Entertaining Guests At A Cyprus Night Club (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wsmkrHalXw

Former securitymen, Happie Boiz spotted entertaining guests at a Cyprus Club last night

Recall that the boys made headlines recently after calling out their benefactor who sent them to Cyprus on scholarship. The boys claimed he abandoned them after giving them money for only 6months, according to them.

In his defence, their benefactor, Clergyman Apostle Ugochinyere claimed he stopped sending them money because of dollars unavailability and they should return back to Nigeria or Benin republic to continue their studies, an offer which they turned down.

Maybe this is another way for them to source for funds.

