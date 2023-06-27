Lagos Advocates Responsible Socializing During Sallah Break

The Director General , Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, has called on all event organisers in Lagos to prioritise the safety of attendees by taking proactive measures to mitigate risks during the upcoming festive period.

In line with this, he said event owners and organisers planning to host gatherings with more than 250 individuals were required to register their events through the Safety Commission’s website at www.lasgsafetyreg.com and obtain an Event Safety Permit.

“This permit demonstrates their commitment to the well-being of their guests and their dedication to creating a secure and enjoyable experience,” he said.

Mojola stated that the Commission had implemented comprehensive safety guidelines and protocols, adhering to international best practices, to mitigate potential risks associated with large gatherings.

“These guidelines encompass crowd management, emergency response planning, usage of pyrotechnics, fire safety measures, and more. These measures aim to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities, particularly during the approaching Sallah festive period,” the DG added.

According to him, event planners and organisers were mandated to engage Safety Marshals to ensure strict compliant to safety standards at all events.

He said the presence of two safety marshals per 500 guests, proof of ambulance services and medical retainer-ship with a certified hospital are non-negotiable requirements for large events and concerts.

The DG expressed appreciation for the collaboration of various associations and stakeholders, such as AVOLN, APPOEM, ACCEF, ILEA, among others, with whom the Commission had been actively engaging over the past months to ensure the utmost safety at all events in the State.

“We cannot overemphasize the importance of event safety, especially during the upcoming Sallah break. We urge all event owners and organisers to prioritize the well-being of their guests and the community by ensuring their events do not cause any environmental nuisance to the general public,” he stated.

He stated that the Commission remained dedicated to promoting responsible socialising and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in Lagos State.

“By working together with event stakeholders, the Commission aims to foster an environment where events are planned and executed responsibly, without compromising public health or safety.

“Additionally, adhering to the assigned occupancy limit of any event venue or facility is crucial. The Lagos State Safety Commission will actively monitor compliance to ensure that safety guidelines are followed. For all emergencies, please call 112 or 767 for prompt emergency response.

