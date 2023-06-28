“My Wife’s Sister Named Her Baby After My Wife’s Ex Boyfriend’

Good day all,

I met my wife 4years ago, before we got married she told me that she has a boyfriend and she do call him pet name as ( MAJESTY) and I do see it wen ever he calls her not until our relationship became strong and we eventually got married.

However, before we got married my wife changed her sim card entirely and even till today I have never witness any strange number call her and we have been happily marriage.

Not until last week, my wife older sister gave birth to a baby girl and we both went to visit her and the baby with gifts. Infact my wife took along with her so many things in our house including baby baff my mum bought for her wen she put to birth.

My worry now is that, my wife sister named her daughter after my wife ex boyfriend and that has been disturbing me because the name still rings in my memory and I’m yet to know why among so many names on earth why I’ll she chose (MAJESTY) as a name for her new born?

Note: this my wife sister is not yet married, she just got pregnant for a married man even as I write, the married is claimed to have traveled to London.

Please ur kind advice is highly needed.

Thank.