Peter Obi’s Eid-El Kabir Message To Muslim Faithfuls And Nigerians

I urge the Muslim faithful who are celebrating the great feast of Eid-El Kabir to imbibe the spirit of love, brotherliness, and peaceful co-existence. Every faithful patriot must continue to serve God and Country selflessly.

Let us use this year’s Eid-El Kabir festivities to engender the spirit of oneness and also re-dedicate ourselves to the virtues of love, patriotism, and unity for the desired national development.

Eid-El Kabir gives us ample opportunities to appreciate our creator whose mercy and grace to us are enormous, even when we do not deserve them. Nigerian Muslims should use this solemn period of Eid-El Kabir to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for His prompt intervention. I urge Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love. Let us permanently put behind all divisive tendencies.

We should not despair and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivities, and the divine succour that it brings in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel. A new Nigeria is POssible.

Eid Mubarak! -PO

