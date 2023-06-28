‘Please Help! He Has Refused To Refund My Money’

On the 4th of June, I went to get barbeque fish for my kids from my barbeque plug.

Then on the 6 of June….I had wanted transferring funds to someone with my mobile app, and I mistakenly transferred money to him since he’s in the list of my beneficiaries.

I called him and explained everything to him,I even went to his stand and showed him screenshots as evidence of payment….since that day till today this humaniod has refused refunding my money.

I recalled him this morning,he said his bank is still working on it, I told him to get his statement of acct and it has bn from one excuse to another, truth’s I m loosing my patience.

I have given him an ultimatum of 2 days to refund my money else I would pick him up not with the police,but a more higher force,since he has decided to be stubborn.

Bankers in the house, pls I need your input. is there anything like bank working on a supposedly unrefunded funds?