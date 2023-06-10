President Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with one of his key challengers in the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who came fourth in the election, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He is the first presidential candidate to visit Tinubu at Aso Rock.

Daily Trust had reported how the duo met for four hours in Paris, France, last month.
https://dailytrust.com/breaking-tinubu-kwankwaso-meet-at-aso-rock/

