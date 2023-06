https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kcXRnqi9oY

President Tinubu’s 120 Car Convoy In Lagos For Sallah Raises Eyebrow (VIDEO)

The Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, who just came into the county from London, has returned to his home, Lagos State to celebrate the EIDIL ADHA.

The President’s convoy that was seen heading to his home in Boudillon, Ikoyi Lagos was said to be numbering over 100 vehicles of SUVs and Luxurious buses. The car convoy has already raised eyebrows and got people talking