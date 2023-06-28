Sirajudeen Ugwu Delivering An Eid Elkabeer Sermon To Igbo Muslims In Enugu (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnr8RRf9tNk

Sirajudeen Ugwu delivering an Eid Elkabeer sermon to Igbo Muslim community in Alor-Agu, Igbo Eze South LGA, Enugu statehttps://twitter.com/sirajugwu/status/1674014084977643522?t=JBQOrHJzJlI8iIvTvP5SAA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster