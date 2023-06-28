Types Of Wives At Ileya Family Gathering

UMM ENERGY: Her positive energy is so contagious. She has great organizational skills. She is the first to arrive at the family house and the last to leave. She can cook and clean for Africa. She won’t even let others work; she can literally do it all 💪

MM STAINLESS HANDS: She can’t lift a finger. But she sometimes helps with basic tasks such as peeling onions.

UMM APROKO: She’s the one in charge of the latest gists and news. Has a great sense of humour but sometimes too nosey. She says everything about her life and forces others to share their stories too.

UMM BEGGY-BEGGY: She’s the one standing at the door to collect owó olobirin ilé from the male elders. If they try to evade it, she will tax them heavily.

UMM RICH AUNTY: She’s a business tycoon and millionaire. She sends money to everyone before fajr on Eid day and still shares cash throughout the day. She buys different gifts for children and adults alike. She doesn’t participate in the cooking as she’s always on the phone with her business partners.

UMM HIDE-AND-SEEK: She’s around, but she’s not staying at the kitchen. She shows up when food is ready, collects her own and disappears again.

UMM TAKEAWAY: She brought different sizes of plates and plastic bags to pack everything from jollof rice to moinmoin, soups, fried meat, drinks, etc.

UMM VIRTUAL: She and her husband have left the country but they’re monitoring the events via Zoom/WhatsApp calls.

UMM FOODIE: She can eat anything and everything. She’s the first to taste the food when it’s ready. She even brought extra food, snacks, drinks and small chops.

UMM RUTH: She’s the new wifey and doesn’t stay with the other women; she’s always around her husband doing PDA upandan. If any sister looks at her husband anyhow, her face will change instantly.

UMM PREGGY: She’s heavily pregnant so, she can’t do anything. She can’t even stand the smell of food because of nausea. Sleeps most of the time, sending her kids to collect food intermittently.

UMM MASHĀALLĀH: She reminds us about salah times, and if it’s Friday, she makes sure we don’t miss reading Suratul Kahf. She’s humble and hardworking too. She ensures proper hijab around male non-mahrams.

© Khadijah Tijani