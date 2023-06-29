Use Eid-El-Kabir To Strengthen Bonds Of Nationhood – Ibori Tells Muslims

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, on Wednesday, felicitated with all Muslims across the country for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir celebration and urged them to use the celebration to strengthen the bonds of nationhood.

Ibori, who called on Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, tolerance and harmony as advocated by the teaching of Prophet Muhammad, said there is a need for Nigerians to always co-exist peacefully and work towards the sustenance of the country’s unity in the interest of the nation.

The former governor, in a statement, admonished the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to use this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration to promote love, mutual sacrifice and peaceful coexistence.

He said: “Happy Eid-el-Kabir. May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

“The celebration of this year’s Eid el-Kabir offered Nigerians a chance to show love to one another and strengthen the bonds of nationhood”.

“I enjoin Muslims to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, good neighbourliness and selfless service premised on the virtues of Islam. May Almighty Allah accept our supplications and grant us the grace to witness more celebrations in years to come”.

