‘What A Man That Earns ₦100k+ Told Me When I Wanted To Borrow ₦500 From Him’

Times are definitely not nice to Nigerians. The streets are not smiling. People are not happy. You could see from their sad faces.

I am an undergraduate working as a security guard at night to help myself financially.

So due to fuel situation and the economic effects, I have been trekking to and fro the place, because no money and the transport is very expensive now. Today, I didn’t feel very strong to trek back to the place due to malaria seriously holding me down. I approached my neighbor who is earning over 100k+ salary, minus side hustling to help me with transport fare to go to work. Guess what? He started by laughing cheapishly. When he paused, he narrated how he trekked back from work on Friday, trekked to and fro work today being Monday and not sure how he’ll get back to office tomorrow morning being Tuesday. That the new transport fare has eaten deeper into his small earning that even before middle of the month, the salary had long gone. Last night, the children drank Garri to go to bed and this morning, the children left to school drinking only Pap and he put only N100 Akara for each in their lunch boxes. Sad story. He added that due to the economic impact of fuel subsidy removal, retrenchment letters for 3 of his colleagues in the office are ready to be served by the end of the month, and more to go.

Who will rescue us, we don’t know? Sad truth is that the money that will be generated from this subsidy removal will not be put to use to the benefit of the commoners. It’s just a plot to generate more money for the elites/thieves.

Could you believe that nobody could borrow me N500 in the whole compound? Incredible.

Well, even when I wasn’t feeling strong to trek coupled with all I’m passing through financially, I just had to trek which I did.

I picked up this job because instead of sleeping freely at night and when the rent expires, the landlord would come after me + plus all the bills heaped on me, I could rather spend the nights here reading my books, sleep (even though not as recommended) and still earn some money no matter how small.

Finally, I would say do well to help people when you can. People are going through a lot. Not untill the start falling in the street.

*In mama P. voice* – “God will see us through”.

God bless all hard working Nigerians no matter the tough times we face.