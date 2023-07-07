200-Hour PraiseWorship-A-Thon: Tobi Kufeji Attempts To Break Guinness World Record

Nigerian, Tobi Kufeji attempts to break 105 hours Guinness World Records Sing-a-thon

PLEASE, I NEED YOUR SUPPORT.

Guinness world records has accepted my application to break the record of the LONGEST SINGING MARATHON of 105 hours currently held by Sunil Waghmare (Indian) since March, 2012.

Just like David in the bible who testified of defeating a lion and bear in the wilderness to convince King Saul of being able to defeat Goliath, I have severally broken these records in my closet fellowshipping with God. I just finished a 5 – day marathon fitness test to widely break the first record of 105 hours.

I’m very convinced that I will break the two records. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

This achievement will bring about an outstanding success and fortune in my music ministry and career and great honour and glory to Nigeria and Africa to the glory of God. And I will in return give massively back to the society.

My marathons will be titled: PRAISEWORSHIP-A-THON Doing amazingly incredible global exploits through Praise and Worship to God.

Please, I sincerely need your support. It’s going to cost lots of money to meet the requirements for the marathons.

Below are what I need mainly for the marathons;

1. Venue ( Hall or Open public space )

2. Sound system for at least 6 days (1st Marathon) and at least 22 days (2nd Marathon). Altogether at least 28 days.

3. Light. Power supply for 24 hours everyday

4. Video & Photo camera with enough storage capacity.

5. Laptop with enough storage capacity

6. Mass publicity via famous media firms

7. 24hours Security team for each day

8. Medical team

9. Technical team

10. Media team

And others.

Great people of God, your swift support is highly needed. Please, help.

