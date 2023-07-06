7 Benefits Of Executive Bills Signed By President Tinubu – (Video)

President Tinubu Just Signed 4 Executive Bills To To Curb Multiple Taxation, Here Are 7 Benefits.

Reduced tax burden: The Executive Orders alleviate the tax burden on businesses and individuals by deferring the commencement date of tax changes and suspending certain taxes, providing financial relief.

Enhanced compliance: Clear guidelines and extended effective dates of tax changes promote compliance among taxpayers, as they have a better understanding of their obligations and deadlines.

Economic stability: Suspension of certain taxes on telecommunication services and locally manufactured products stabilizes prices, contributing to a more predictable business environment and consumer market.

Boost to local manufacturing: The suspension of Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles reduces the cost of imported vehicles, encouraging the growth of local manufacturing industries and supporting domestic production.

Promotes investment: By reducing the tax burden and providing clarity on tax regulations, the Executive Orders create a more favorable investment climate, attracting domestic and foreign investors.

Job creation: A favorable investment climate stimulates economic growth, leading to the creation of more job opportunities as businesses expand and hire additional employees.

Increased revenue collection efficiency: Streamlining tax regulations and eliminating multiple taxation improves the efficiency of revenue collection, ensuring that taxes are collected in a fair and transparent manner.

These were the bills signed into law.

1. Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, has now deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023 to September 1, 2023.

2. Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023.

PBAT shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023 to August 1, 2023 in line with the National Tax Policy.

3. Order suspending the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

4. The President has ordered the suspension of Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

