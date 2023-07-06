Adebanjo To Makinde: Don’t Interfere In Afenifere Leadership Issues

The leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has cautioned Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State against interfering in the leadership issues of the group

Adebanjo stated this while addressing reporters on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Recall that Governor Makinde is making moves to ensure the reconciliation of the two leaders of the group, Pa Ruben Fasoranti, and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The governor in a meeting held in Ibadan appealed to the two leaders to unite for the progress and unity of Yorubaland.

Adebanjo, however, cautioned the governor against any attempt to split the group saying he has no issue with his predecessor.

He said, “What Governor Makinde does not know about, he should not interfere. I have no dispute with Baba Fasoranti. He should not be one of those who want to split Afenifere, and that is not what I stand for,” he said.

