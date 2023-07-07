Alex Otti Assigns Portfolios To Abia Newly Sworn-In Commissioners

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti on Friday swore-in 19 Commissioners in the state, ABN TV reports.

The swearing-in was performed by the Governor at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia.

In his speech during the event, Otti charged the new commissioners to work in line with his administration’s vision of delivering a new Abia State.

He encouraged them to utilize their jobs in writing their names in gold by playing important roles in the rebuilding of Abia, especially in areas of critical infrastructure.

The new Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:

1. Ikechukwu Uwanna: Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

2. Prof Monica Ironkwe: Agriculture

3. Kingsley Anosike: Budget and Planning

4. Prof Uche Eme Uche: Education

5. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna: Environment and Urban Renewal

6. Mike Akpara: Finance

7. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo: Health

8. Prince Okey Kanu. -Information and Culture

9. Chaka Chukwumerije: Lands and Housing

10. Prince Uzor Nwachukwu: Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna: Petroleum and Mineral Resources

12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku: Science and Technology

13. Nwaobilor Ananaba: Sports and Youth Development

14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu: Trade, Commerce & Industry

15. Ngozi Blessing Felix: Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti: Works

17. Comrade Sunny Onwuma: Transport

18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday: Power and Public Utilities

19. Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe: Digital Economy/ SME

