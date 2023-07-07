Alex Otti Assigns Portfolios To Abia Newly Sworn-In Commissioners

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti on Friday swore-in 19 Commissioners in the state, ABN TV reports.
The swearing-in was performed by the Governor at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia.
In his speech during the event, Otti charged the new commissioners to work in line with his administration’s vision of delivering a new Abia State.
He encouraged them to utilize their jobs in writing their names in gold by playing important roles in the rebuilding of Abia, especially in areas of critical infrastructure.
The new Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows:
1. Ikechukwu Uwanna: Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice
2. Prof Monica Ironkwe: Agriculture
3. Kingsley Anosike: Budget and Planning
4. Prof Uche Eme Uche: Education
5. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna: Environment and Urban Renewal
6. Mike Akpara: Finance
7. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo: Health
8. Prince Okey Kanu. -Information and Culture
9. Chaka Chukwumerije: Lands and Housing
10. Prince Uzor Nwachukwu: Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna: Petroleum and Mineral Resources
12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku: Science and Technology
13. Nwaobilor Ananaba: Sports and Youth Development
14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu: Trade, Commerce & Industry
15. Ngozi Blessing Felix: Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti: Works
17. Comrade Sunny Onwuma: Transport
18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday: Power and Public Utilities
19. Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe: Digital Economy/ SME
Source: : https://abntv.com.ng/news/gov-otti-assigns-portfolios-to-abia-newly-sworn-in-commissioners-full-list/