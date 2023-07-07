An Incidence Of Dubious Fortune Telling We Should Flee From

In a previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7701078/one-muslim-still-engage-fortune we stated about fortune telling and witchcraft:

It is forbidden to engage in fortune telling and witchcraft. One who visits a fortuneteller and believes whatever s/he says of the unseen has committed major disbelief and is no more a Muslim. It is either you are a Muslim with total reliance on Allah or you are a non-Muslim! You can’t do both!

“There’s this woman we made contributions for to start up a business. Frying yam, potatoes and fish in a very busy junction.

We got her frying pan, gas and tripod, beans, potatoes, fish and other stuff in small quantity for a start, the first day she sold everything and had to buy yams from aboki for her waiting customers, we were surprised and happy. 🤑

She sold for one week and stopped, I asked her what the problem was she said her pastor asked her to stop that her ELEDA (creator) is not happy with her, her destiny is greater than frying yam at the junction!

I asked what her new plans are now, she said her pastor asked her to come to the church to fast for 7days so as to appease her ELEDA, I asked her what will happen to her business?

She said her Pastor’s cousin will take over. I said ok

The pastor’s cousin came to the point where she does the business, found the locker open the gas and other utensils were not there. She called from church to tell me her pastor’s cousin’s findings.

I told her the people who contributed has taken them back, let the pastor’s cousin buy her own. She ended the call…

I saw her today in mile 12 helping people to carry load for people! A year drop escaped my eyes…..😭

Perhaps, her ELEDA IS PROUD OF HER NEW PROFESSION!

By Joy Anwulli

If you don’t use your head, people will use it for you. Some people don’t deserve pity