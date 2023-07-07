Are These Biafran/Obidient Footsoldiers Any Better Than Boko Haram? – Fani-Kayode

Behold the works of the armed wing of the Obidient movement all in the name of Biafra. Enugu was relatively peaceful whilst Gburugburu was there but now we are witnessing this savage barbarity against children. I am at a loss for words. This is pure evil. Are these Biafran/Obidient footsoldiers any better than Boko Haram and ISWAP? Such wickedness is rarely seen and I wholeheartedly condemn it.
Something must be done!
https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1677334247466582016

