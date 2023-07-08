Benue Youths Kill Monster Hippopotamus Terrorising Their Waterways

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WB87iSSvZYg

Youths have killed a Hippopotamus they claim has been terrorising waterways in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Ebete, a hamlet on the border between Benue and Nasarawa States.

Olikita Ekani, a former media aide to the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, shared a video of the youths killing the animal with local tools.

“Agatu youths killed a monster that was terrorising their waterways between Adeke and Ebete,” he captioned the video.

“According to one of the eyewitnesses, the animal had stopped most of the fishermen from freely carrying out their legitimate occupation freely as they have kept them indoor, destroyed their canoes and wounded some fishermen.”

“He also added that the same animal was involved the eating up of farm produce and destruction of farm lands in the riverine villages in Agatu.

“It was alleged that the same animal also killed someone in Makurdi near the old bridge before escaping to Agatu through River Benue.”

